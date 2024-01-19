Parsons joins Multan Sultans as spin bowling coach

LAHORE: David Parsons, former England spin bowling coach, has joined Multan Sultans for the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 as spin bowling coach, the franchise revealed.

David Parsons, former England spin bowling coach. — APP/File

Parsons brings with him heaps of coaching and player development experience after working as England men’s side’s spin bowling coach and England cricket’s performance director. He is currently working as performance director at England netball.

Parsons worked at the Multan Sultans academy in Lodhran in 2020 with up and coming spinners Faisal Akram and Umer Khan. Faisal, left-arm wrist spinner, is part of Multan Sultans squad for the HBL PSL 9. “I am very excited to be joining Multan Sultans for the HBL PSL 9 as a spin bowling coach. I have had the experience of working at the Multan Sultans academy in Lodhran at the invitation of Ali Khan Tareen and I was very impressed by the young talent there. I am especially excited to meet up again with Faisal Akram, with whom I worked in the academy,” Parsons said.