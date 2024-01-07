Ghani Glass, SNGPL register comfortable wins

KARACHI: Ghani Glass defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 161 runs while SNGPL thrashed KRL by 8 wickets in the fourth round matches of the President’s Trophy on Saturday.

HEC, who had been set a target of 479 runs by Ghani Glass at the UBL Sports Complex, resumed their innings at 276 for six and were bowled out for 317. Adeel Mayo got out without adding to his previous day’s score of 75.

The image shows a glimpse of the match between Ghani Glass and Higher Education Commission (HEC). — Facebook/Cricket ki Dunia

Leg-spinner Muhammad Ramiz took 5 wickets by giving 81 runs. In the first innings, too, he had dismissed 5 players by giving 60 runs.

At the National Bank Stadium, SNGPL reached the target of 232 runs for the loss of two wickets against KRL. Kamran Ghulam scored 101 runs not out with eleven fours and three sixes.

Azhar Ali, who had scored 140 in the first innings, batted well again and scored 93 not out. His innings included seven fours and two sixes. Kamran and Azhar added 185 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, KRL had got out after scoring 299 runs in their second innings. Mubashar Khan took 4 wickets by giving 35 runs. Arif Yaqub also dismissed 4 players by giving 108 runs.

The fifth round of the President’s Trophy will begin on January 9. PTV will face Higher Education Commission at State Bank Stadium. SNGPL and WAPDA will compete at UBL Sports Complex. The match between KRL and State Bank will be played at the National Bank Stadium.