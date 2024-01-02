Top players enter Federal Cup Tennis main round

ISLAMABAD: Some leading names have qualified for the main round of the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships following the qualifying round held here at the PTF/SDA Complex.

Those who qualified for main round include Hamza Roman, Amir Mazari, Kamran Khan, Haziq Aasim, Talha Khan, Hamza Hussain, Zaryab Khan, and Kashan Tariq.

According to the men’s singles draw, top eight seeds are Muhammad Shoaib (PAF), Aqeel Khan (Wapda), Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid (Wapda), Yousaf Khalil, Mudassar Murtaza, Abdullah Adnan, and Barkat Ullah.

Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza in a message conveyed his best wishes to all the participants to show their prowess at the tennis extravaganza.

Results: Men’s singles qualifying final round: Hamza Roman bt Qasim Khan 6-1, Haziq Aasim bt Kamran Nasir 7-5, Talha Khan bt Idrees Saqib 7-5, Hamza Hussain bt Inam Qadir 6-3, Amir Mazari bt Shahsawar Khan 6-3, Zaryab Khan bt Azan Ahmed Sajid 6-0, Kashan Tariq bt Abdullah Shafaqat 6-1, Kamran Khan bt Samer Zaman 6-2.