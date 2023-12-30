Sohaib Club crowned champions

LAHORE: Sohaib Club on Friday were crowned champions when they defeated National Club 2-0 in their last league game of the National Beach Handball Club League which concluded at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

This was the fourth successive win for Sohaib Club in the five-team event which was held on the basis of single league system.

A representational image shows two people vying for a handball during a beach handball match. — Facebook/International Handball Federation - IHF

Quetta Bolan finished as runners-up after they downed Lahore Lions 2-0.

National Club defeated Lyallpur FC 2-0 to claim third spot. Lahore Lions ended fourth and Lyallpur Tigers finished at the fifth position.

Secretary General Pakistan Handball Federation Javed Iqbal distributed prizes.

The winners were handed over a purse of Rs200,000. The runners-up went away with Rs150,000. The third position holders National Club received Rs100,000 while the fourth and fifth position holders were handed over Rs50,000 each. International goalkeeper Tahir Ali of Sohaib Club was declared the best player of the event.