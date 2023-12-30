Shoaib to face Aqeel in final

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shoaib overcame Muzammil Murtaza in three sets to move into the men’s singles final in the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Shoaib won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Both played excellent tennis with Shoaib getting the decisive edge, breaking Muzammil’s serve to win the third set and semifinal.

Shoaib will now take on Aqeel Khan in the final Sunday.

Pakistan’s Davis Cup stalwart Aqeel Khan while taking a shot in this image released on December 17, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Aqeel faced no real resistance in disposing off Muhammad Abid 6-3, 6-3.

Amna Ali Qayum and Sarah Mahboob made it to the final of the ladies singles event winning their respective semifinals easily.

Sarah did not concede a point in beating her opponent in the semis.

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan will face Barkatullah / Yousaf Khalil in the final of the men’s doubles event.

Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Abid 6-3, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Ladies singles quarter-finals: Amna Ali Qayum bt Mahrukh Sajid 6-1, 6-3; Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Labika Durab 6-0, 6-0

Men’s doubles semi-finals: Aisam ul Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza/ Muhammad Shoaib 6-7(3), 6-4(10-4); Barkatullah / Yousaf Khalil bt Muhammad Abid/ Shahzad Khan7-5, 6-3

Boys 18 & under semi-finals: Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-1; Hamza Aasim bt Asadullah 6-2, 6-3

Boys 14 & under quarter-finals: Ruhaab Faisal bt Haziq Areejo 4-2, 4-1; Sameer Zaman bt Ansarullah 4-0, 4-0; Abdul Basit bt Haziq Aasim 4-2, 4-2; Amir Mazari Razik Sultan 4-0, 5-3.