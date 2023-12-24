Pakistan-Victoria XI practice game ends in draw

LAHORE: Pakistan and Victoria XI ended their two-day practice match in a thrilling draw, showcasing glimpses of what promises to be a captivating second Test against Australia at the MCG.

Pakistan’s batting shone first, with Saud Shakeel (70 retired) and Mohammad Rizwan (50 retired) building a strong foundation. Salman Ali Agha’s 51 and contributions from Sarfaraz Ahmed, Siam Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique propelled the score to a commanding 323-8.

Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit fifties for Pakistan during the match. - PCB

Victorian XI bowlers fought back, with FC Warren claiming 3-69 leading the attack. Despite their efforts, MH Harris’ brilliant 126 anchored the Victorian innings, supported by DJ Brasher’s unbeaten 79. TR Pearson, SM Elliott, and WB Parker also chipped in valuable runs.

Pakistan’s bowling saw Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan, and Hassan Ali share the wickets, keeping the hosts at bay.

With the draw looming, Pakistan took up the bat again in the second innings, reaching 57-2 before time ran out. Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten with a promising 39, offering a glimpse of potential for the upcoming Test.

This intriguing practice match has set the stage for an exciting Test series between Pakistan and Australia. Pakistan’s solid batting performance with contributions from multiple players bodes well, while Victoria XI’s fighting spirit and Harris’ century offer a glimpse of Australian resilience. As both teams head to the MCG, fans can anticipate a closely contested battle for cricketing supremacy.