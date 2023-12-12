Karachi Whites edge Abbottabad to lift National T20 Cup

KARACHI: Karachi Whites overpowered Abbottabad by nine runs with Shahnawaz Dahani taking three wickets in the thrilling National T20 Cup final at the National Bank Stadium here on Sunday night.

After being put into bat, Karachi Whites weren’t able to post a massive total, scoring 155 in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Opener Khurram Manzoor was the stand-out batter with 53, as other batters failed to score big runs.

The image shows a glimpse from the prize-distribution ceremony at the end of the National T20 Cup final at the National Bank Stadium on Dec 11, 2023. —x/TheRealPCB

Abbottabad who had surprised the high-flying Peshawar in the semi-final with explosive display from their batters were kept at bay as both Sajjad Khan (1) and Fakhar Zaman (19) were taken out of the equation very early.

Sajjad was first to get out to Dahani’s bouncer with Azam Khan taking a great running catch, while Fakhar and Kamran were removed in the space of four runs.

With half of the batting line packed up for just 63 runs in 11.4 overs, Ahmed Khan (19) was sent back eight runs later, but Atizaz Habib Khan kept Abbottabad’s hopes alive. Habib smashed 43 off just 26 balls with six fours and a six, while Fayyaz Khan scored a quick-fire 23 off just nine balls with three sixes to keep fighting for their team against a brilliant Karachi Whites bowling attack.

The match went down to the last over as Habib and Fayyaz’s matchless efforts were unable to help Abbottabad snatch a thrilling win. Apart from the player of the match Dahani, who took three scalps for just 16 runs, Anwar Ali, Aftab Ibrahim, and Danish Aziz took two wickets each.