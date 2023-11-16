Ahsan goes down in IBSF snooker final

Representational image. —APP File

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan finished as runner-up in the IBSF 6-Red World Snooker Championship which concluded in Doha on Wednesday.

In the final, Ahsan lost to Michael Georgiou of Cyprus 6-4 with the frames score being 22-36, 39-7(39), 30-37, 34-26(34), 13-48(31), 33-22, 12-50, 47-06, 71-0(71), 41-20. Earlier in the semi-final Ahsan defeated Ali Alobaidli of Qatar 6-4 while in the other semi-final Michael Georgiou of Cyprus snatched a narrow 6-5 win against Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar.