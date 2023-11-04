Stokes to undergo knee surgery after World Cup

England's Ben Stokes. — AFP/File

AHMEDABAD: England star Ben Stokes on Friday said he will undergo surgery on his troublesome knee after the World Cup and hopes to be fit for the Test series in India in January.

The 32-year-old was selected for the World Cup as a specialist batsman as his long-standing knee problem ruled him out as a bowler.

The left-hand batsman has just managed 48 runs in his three outings for the defending champions who are on the brink of elimination from the tournament with five defeats from six matches.

“I´ll be fine for the Test Series in India. I am having surgery after the World Cup,” the all-rounder told reporters with an eye on the first match of a five-Test series against India on January 25.

Stokes hasn´t bowled for England in more than a year, but he said it was one job less at the World Cup. “Over the last 18 months, it´s been ´will I, won´t I´, whereas actually this World Cup I´ve not had to worry about that,” said Stokes. “It´s probably the first time since I´ve had this knee issue where it´s been quite clear that I´m not going to be bowling.”

Meanwhile, England Test captain Stokes attempted to shrug off health concerns after he was spotted using an inhaler in the south Indian city of Bengaluru last week. Stokes said he uses the device for his asthma, which sometimes is aggravated by travel. “I´ve actually got exercise-induced asthma. But sometimes it happens when you go to a new city in India where the air is slightly different. That could be a reason for it,” he said.