COAS on visit to Azerbaijan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. — Twitter/ISPR

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

During the visit, the COAS called on Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan, Defence Minister, 1st Deputy Minister & Chief of General Staff and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force.

During the meetings, the COAS emphasised on enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training. General Adim Munir appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level. During the visit to the General Staff Headquarters, the COAS was warmly welcomed and presented with a Guard of Honour. He also laid a floral wreath at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.