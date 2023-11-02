Islamabad Literature Festival starts tomorrow

This image released on November 1, 2023, shows a poster Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF). — Facebook/Karachi & Islamabad Lit Fests

Islamabad: The 9th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF), a three-day literary celebration is set to start at the Gandhara Citizen Club in F-9 Park from tomorrow (Friday).

The sprawling park grounds will provide a vibrant backdrop for this highly anticipated event helmed by Oxford University Press (OUP). Under the theme 'People, Planet, Possibilities,' ILF guarantees a diverse array of enthralling keynotes, engaging discussions, book launches, exhibitions, and film screenings.

The inaugural day on November 03 will be open to the public, featuring insightful addresses by Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of OUP; Jane Marriott, the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; and Khalid Mahmood, Managing Director of Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

The day will also feature keynotes by renowned British author and historian Victoria Schofield, along with eminent Urdu poet Iftikhar Arif. A captivating literary performance will conclude the proceedings.

Adhering to its tradition of celebrating Urdu poetry, the event's programme includes a grand Mushaira presided over by Iftikhar Arif, and a Ghazal Night featuring the maestro Ustad Hamid Ali Khan on the second and third evenings, respectively.

Esteemed experts such as Dr. Ishrat Husain, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, and Nasira Zuberi will lead informative and literary discussions, exploring a range of captivating topics over the three days. These discussions will delve into subjects such as the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence, Contemporary Literature, Changing Business Dynamics, and Foreign Policy, among others.

An introduction to the UK’s leading Examination Board, 'OxfordAQA,' is also on the agenda, offering a globally renowned option for examinations in Pakistan. Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of OUP, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing popularity of literature festivals, emphasising how ILF and KLF have become invaluable resources for enriching cultural and ethical perspectives in society.