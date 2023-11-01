Two martyred soldiers laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Naib Subedar Asif Irfan and Sepoy Irfan Ali, who were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Avaran, Balochistan, were laid to rest in their native towns on Tuesday.
Officers and jawans of Pakistan Army, relatives and others in large number offered their funeral prayers.
“Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolves,” stated the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
