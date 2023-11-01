Khurram Agha appointed principal secretary to PM

Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha. — Facebook/pamirtimes

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister (PSPM) with immediate effect and till further orders.

Till recently, Agha was the federal secretary for communications. A BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Khurram Agha replaces Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, who attained superannuation in December last year but continued to work on the insistence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and relinquished the charge on Tuesday. Shah has been appointed Executive Director of the World Bank in Washington and will be assuming that position in the second week of the current month.

Khurram Agha will have a formal meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar today (Wednesday) and assume the office the same day.