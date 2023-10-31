Another 138 dengue cases from twin cities in 4 days

This photograph shows dengue sitting on human skin. — AFP/File

Islamabad: As many as 138 individuals belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have tested positive for dengue fever in the last four days showing that the incidence of the infection is still high.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the average number of confirmed dengue fever patients being reported per day from the twin cities has dropped down to around 34 that was well over 55 a week back. So far, a total of 4464 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities though the infection has claimed no life from the region this year.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of dengue fever patients being reported from ICT is continuously on the decline. In the last 24 hours, only seven individuals have tested positive from the federal capital including five from rural areas and two from urban areas.

He added the total number of patients so far reported from ICT has reached 2,215 of which 1411 have been reported from rural areas and 804 from urban areas in the federal capital. Another 86 confirmed dengue fever patients from other districts of the country have also been reported in the federal capital.

It is important that in the last four days, as many as 79 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district while 59 from the federal capital. To date, a total of 2249 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district. On Monday morning, as many as 73 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi of which one was in critical condition. Health experts say that the number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities is on a decline because the temperature has already fallen to a significant level. They believe that it is time for individuals to avoid mosquito contact particularly inside homes and offices as the indoor environment is still warmer enabling mosquitoes to bite and feed on humans.