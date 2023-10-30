All parties be allowed to participate in elections: Khursheed

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah while answering a question during a ‘Sit with Khursheed Shah’ session on the last day of the two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 Sukkur Chapter on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

SUKKUR: Former federal minister and PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said all parties should be allowed to participate in the election process, adding that the people will lose their trust in the electoral system if one party is excluded from the elections.

He said this while answering a question posed by senior journalist Mazhar Abbas during a ‘Sit with Khursheed Shah’ session on the last day of two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 Sukkur Chapter held with joint cooperation of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and IBA University Sukkur.

“We assumed the governance for 16 months because we wanted the parliament to complete its tenure and elections be held on time. Otherwise, not much can be done in 16 months to fix country’s economy,” Shah said.

He said that during his 35 years in politics he has observed high turnout of vote in village polling stations.

He further said the difference between a politician and common man is that the politician is accountable to the people, adding that if the politician fails to deliver, the people will reject him in next elections.

When questioned whether there will be election or selection in forthcoming days, Shah said if the election turns into selection, the country’s economic situation will worsen.