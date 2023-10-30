‘90pc target of sending 900,000 Pakistanis abroad in 2023 achieved’

Pakistani nationals check in at the Dubai International Airport before leaving the Gulf Emirate on a flight back to their country, on May 7, 2020. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Bureau of Emigration Director General Akram Khawaja has said 90pc target of providing employment to 900,000 Pakistanis abroad in 2023 has been completed.

He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of journalists here yesterday. He said the role of overseas Pakistanis was significant in the development of country. An agreement has been signed with the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to provide employment insurance to overseas Pakistanis, he added.

“Europe is becoming a big market for Pakistan; we can provide employment to millions of Pakistanis by producing the best talent. A protector office will be established in Islamabad soon. Pakistani workers are very popular in different countries because they are very hardworking. I am trying for millions of Pakistanis to get jobs as doctors, engineers, managers, pilots and similar other good positions abroad so that more foreign exchange can come to Pakistan. Successful Pakistanis can play their role in the development of the country,” he added. He said the focus of the prime minister, minister, adviser and secretary is betterment of overseas Pakistanis. In response to a question, he said that most Pakistanis had gone to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this year to get jobs and their number is in the millions, while Bahrain, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, and Turkey also have a large number of Pakistani employees.