Mayor assures students of problems resolution

PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Sunday assured the protesting students that their problems related to the examination of MBBS and BDS would be resolved.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club, he said that he would take up the issues of the students with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and the vice-chancellor of the Khyber Medical University. The students had been demanding the government to delay examinations of MBBS and BDS. The mayor assured that the examination would be delayed for 14 days and notification in this connection would be issued in a day after his talks with the governor KP and vice-chancellor. He said that the students should focus on their studies and should not waste their time staging protests.

He said that the problems related to MBBS and BDS examinations would be solved soon. He said it would be ensured that a delegation of the protesting students would meet with Governor Ghulam Ali and would discuss their problems.He said the youth were the future builders of the nation and they should concentrate on their studies. Zubair Ali said that a five-member committee had been formed to resolve the problems of the students.