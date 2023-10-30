‘Aseer-e-Azadi’ to be staged at Alhamra today

An interior of Lahore Arts Council can be seen in this picture released on August 30, 2022. — Facebook/Alhamra Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE: To show solidarity with the people of Kashmir, a theatre company will perform its well-acclaimed play 'Aseer-e-Azadi' at 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival by the Punjab government, hosted by Lahore Arts Council.

Through this play, Maas Foundation is appealing to all sane elements to raise voice against Indian atrocities and aggression in Kashmir and pressure India to hold free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir according to the UN resolutions. President Maas Foundation Aamir Nawaz said that this play is focusing on highlighting Kashmir dispute as an internationally recognised issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. The play “Aseer-e-Azadi” is written by Aslam Mughal and Afzaal Nabi while it is directed by Aamir Ali. Azeem Noor is the assistant director of the play while. Lights are designed by Aamir Nawaz, music by Imran Nawaz while the play is choreographed by Imran Armani. Media Management is by Khalid Ejaz Mufti. The play revolves around the story of a family. Maas Foundation had performed the same play in 2019 in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council. Maas Foundation has performed in number of national and international theatre festivals in Turkmenistan, India, Sri Lanka, China, South Korea and the UAE.