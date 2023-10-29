Moot provides guidance to study and work in Germany

A representational image shows a classroom full of students. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: Anne Marie Shimmel Haus gave several presentations to guide people aspiring to go to Germany either for studies or work. All the speakers emphasised that learning the German language is imperative.

The open house titled ‘Road to success: work, train & study in Germany’ on Saturday attracted a good number of students and professionals. Naureen Zaki opened the day. “More and more people are learning German language here and labour from here has a very good chance there. Germany is a safe and welcoming country,” she said.

The first presentation was, “Things I wish I Knew Before Coming to Germany” by Tayyaba Anwaar Ahmad who teaches German language at Anne Marie Shimmel Haus. The language is needed at every step and is a tool for survival. “One who knows the language stands a better chance at integrating in society and success at work than one who is not proficient in German,” she said. She introduced the audience to the inventions of Germans and told them to inform themselves about the great products they make so that they benefit from going there.

The second session was on ‘Student financial budgeting’ by Khushbakht; the many student discounts, securing housing before going to Germany and keeping a just-in-case fund. “On Sundays, shops, restaurants are closed in Germany to allow everyone to rest. So, buy your vegetables and groceries on Saturday. Monday to Saturday, 10pm to 7am are quiet hours. If anyone violates that, people can call police,” she told the audience.

The third session was on the ‘Dos and don’ts’ in Germany by Saira Niazi, the language department head at the centre who had lived and studied in Germany. She said, “Be punctual. If the time is 2pm, it is 2pm, not 2:30. They plan and planning pays.”

She gave some very interesting insights into the culture there. “First greet, then start conversation. If someone asks you out for food, know that you will have to pay your bill. The culture there is, ‘You pay your bill, I pay mine’.”

“Follow the rules. They are not to be taken lightly ever. Know that you are being watched by assistant sheriffs who are many. For instance, if you cross the road while the signal doesn’t allow you to but there is no traffic, someone may shout at you for violating the law. A child might see you violate the rule and it is bad for children to see adults do so. And, you may be fined for doing so,” she said.

“Disposal of recyclables such as plastic bottles and hazardous things such as battery have to be done in the right manner. People take their empty plastic bottles to the stores from where they shop where there is a disposal system in which the bottles go. Likewise, batteries no more in use are taken back to the shop from where they came which dispose them safely. Expired medicines are returned to the medical stores,” she informed the audience. In the end she emphasized in cultivating tolerance for a culture that is different from ours.

Fourth presentation was on ‘Higher education’ by Sarosh Isar who had higher education from Munich. She introduced the aspiring students to the many good universities in Germany and warned them to take care while choosing a university so that they go to one of the best universities.