Five people’s murder case registered

LAHORE : An FIR has been registered under terrorism, murder, attempt to murder and other charges at Chung Police station against the murderers of five people.

The case has been registered on complaint of Nabeela, wife of deceased Malik Shahzad. She upheld that her husband along with her brothers-in-law Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Murtaza, Malik Khadim Hussain, her nephew Abu Bakar and their employee Fahad were in their Haveli and having gossip as usual. She along with her sisters-in-law was present inside their rooms in Haveli.

Suddenly, the suspects Ghulam Sabir Awan, Mubashir Tufail approached, hurled threats and opened firing at her husband and brothers-in-law. They received bullet injuries on different parts of their body. The suspects also resorted to firing in their courtyard towards them. A few bullets hit their car.

She said that two other members of the family Muhammad Azeem and Kaleem Ali who were also present there saved their lives by hiding themselves. The suspects after opening indiscriminate firing fled from the scene in a silver car. She added that her husband, three brothers-in-law and a domestic help died and nephew received bullet injury in leg. Police have registered a case. IG Usman Anwar said that the teams have been formed to arrest the accused.