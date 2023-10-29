Support for Palestinians call of the hour, says Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman walking in the women's march in Karachi to express solidarity with Palestinians on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said that support to Palestinians for the freedom of Qibla-e-Awwal is the call of the hour. He was addressing another women’s march for Gaza.

The JI women wing held their fourth consecutive march in Karachi to express solidarity with Palestinians in Clifton. A large number of women from all walks of life participated in the march, along with children. Carrying placards and banners, they shouted slogans against Israel over its crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In his keynote address Rehman stressed the need for concrete actions by the Muslim world against the fascist Zionist Israel. He censured those in the corridors of power in Pakistan over their “hypocrisy”.

He said that on the one hand the “coward” rulers do not play their due role, while on the other, they are taking action against those who voice their opinions against Israel and the US.

He slammed the caretaker government over the crackdown on the JI’s Islamabad chapter and the arrest of its leadership a day before the party’s protest outside the US embassy in the federal capital.

He warned the interim set-up of dire consequences if the JI Islamabad leadership is not released immediately. He also warned that a very powerful protest would be staged at the US embassy in Islamabad.