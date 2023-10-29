Funeral prayers held for SSU commander

The funeral prayer for the martyred Special Security Unit (SSU) commando was conducted at the SSU Headquarters on Saturday.
A special SSU contingent paid a guard of honour to the late commando. In attendance at the funeral prayer were Sindh Inspector General of Police Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Zonal DIGs, Commandant SSU Dr Farrukh Ali, Zonal SSPs, SPs, and a significant number of commandos and officers from the Sindh Police.
The late constable, Waqas Ahmed, had been hospitalised during training at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Centre in Razzakabad due to a sudden deterioration in health. He passed away on Friday. The spokesperson added that the martyred commando had joined the SSU on July 5, 2019, and was undergoing the Elite Police Course at the training centre.
