PTI slams violation of workers’ basic rights

Representational image. The News File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee Friday condemned the continued violation of the basic legal and constitutional rights of the jailed PTI leaders especially the women workers, who were re-arrested repeatedly in sheer violation of the courts’ orders.

The committee demanded removal of Islamabad Chief Justice Aamer Farooq for allegedly being discriminatory in his decisions.

PTI Core Committee meeting urged protection of the fundamental and legal rights of the thousands of male and female prisoners who were being subjected to worst political revenge and demanded their immediate release.

The forum also lashed out at the police for attacking and sealing PTI’s Central Punjab office in Lahore.

The participants of the committee demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take strict actions against the district administration and police officers for the attack on the PTI office by the personnel of the law enforcement agencies at the behest of the illegal caretaker government of Punjab to stop the scheduled press conference of the party local leadership.

They said that the facilitation provided to the national criminal was a clear attack on the sanctity of the judiciary and justice system.

PTI Core Committee also decried the official propaganda campaign against the PTI social media team and social media volunteers worldwide and expressed solidarity with them. The forum paid tributes to the official social media team and the volunteers associated with it for their selfless services to PTI and the country.

Moreover, the Committee expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day observed across the country on October 27.

The party leaders reiterated their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiri brothers for their right to self-determination and freedom from the tyrannical rule of India.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan expressed annoyance at the rejection of the party chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case.