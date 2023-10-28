 
Appointment

By Our crime correspondent
October 28, 2023
An undated image of the road leading towards Islamabad's Faisal Mosque after rain. — Radio Pakistan

Islamabad:The Chief Commissioner Islamabad has appointed Mohammad Abdullah Mehmood, a grade-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Islamabad upon joining ICT Administration in pursuance of Establishment Division notification on 27th October, 2023, the Chief Commissioner Office said Friday.

