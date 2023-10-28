Pakistan football captain gets injured

Pakistan football team captain and centre back Easah Suliman has got injured in the Azerbaijan's Premier League. Facebook/PakistanUltras

LAHORE: Pakistan football team captain and centre back Easah Suliman has got injured in the Azerbaijan's Premier League. He plays for Sumgayit FK. According to sources he has developed medial meniscus tear and may take him a few weeks to recover.

It may keep Birmingham-born player away from Pakistan's first two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan. Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia on November 16 in Dammam and will then host Tajikistan at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on November 21.