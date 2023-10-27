IIOJ&K matter of stability in region, world: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can be seen in this picture released on September 19, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a matter of stability in the region and world, and the day the international community realizes its responsibility to resolve this South Asian conflict, Kashmiris will definitely be victorious.

“I am sure that determined Kashmiri youths, who are descendants of martyrs and Ghazis, will liberate Kashmir. I am confident that the day is not far when I will offer Jumma Namaz at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and visit the Dargah Hazratbal,” he said on the eve of the Kashmir Black Day. He said the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India against the will of Kashmiris completed 76 years today. “During this long period, India martyred thousands of Kashmiris and tortured millions to maintain its occupation, turning the paradise-like valley into the world’s largest open prison.”

Bilawal said the struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris reflected the unprecedented movement of a nation dedicated to the spirit of freedom. The freedom of Kashmir from illegal occupation of India was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto continued to struggle for the cause of Kashmir throughout her life, while Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khappe” as well as “Kashmir Khappe”. “Advocating the Kashmir cause has been part of my upbringing. Even as foreign minister, I raised voice on Kashmir at every forum in the world,” he said.