Sweden to expel man behind desecration of Quran

Muslims protest against the burning of the Holy Qur'an in Kashmir on July 29, 2023. — AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Migration Agency has decided to expel an Iraqi man who burned copies of the Holy Quran at demonstrations in recent months in Stockholm, broadcaster TV4 reported on Thursday.

“The Migration Agency has decided to expel the person from Sweden,” TV quoted the agency as saying. “As a result of complications carrying out the decision, a limited residence permit has been granted for the period Oct 25, 2023 to April 16, 2024.” The Migration Agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Swedish migration agency said in July it was re-examining the man’s residency permit. In August, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of an increase in threats against Swedes at home and abroad after Quran burnings outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.