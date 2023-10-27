China approves Pakistani meat firm

A halal butcher cuts meat in his stall at a market in Beijing on April 4, 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone in the enhancement of its meat trade with China, as the first Pakistani company has been registered with the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) for export of heat-treated meat to China, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said.

The Organic Meat Company Limited is the first company to be inspected and given approval to export heat-treated meat to China, a market worth $15 billion, according to TDAP. China mainly imports meat products from countries like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, New Zealand, and Australia via sea routes, but Pakistan has a unique advantage as China's neighbouring country and can export meat via both land and sea routes, TDAP said.

"With the opening of Heat Treated Meat Exports, Pakistan's Meat sector is poised for a remarkable growth of additional $100 million within a year, ushering in a new era of opportunity for our country's agricultural and livestock industries," TDAP said in a statement.

Heat-treated meat is processed at high temperatures to kill pathogens and extend shelf life. It is different from frozen or chilled meat, which requires cold chain facilities for storage and transportation.

TDAP said it has been facilitating the exporters and Pakistan's meat sector to tap into the immense potential of the Chinese meat market through collaboration with the Pakistan mission in China and concerned ministries and departments in Pakistan.

Currently, three Pakistani companies have been registered with GACC to export heat-treated meat to China. They are Tata Best Foods, Fauji Meat Ltd, and The Organic Meat Company Limited Karachi.

Pakistan's export of meat was $431 million in FY 2022-23 and saw a significant growth of 22 percent this year with opening of new exports markets of Egypt, Jordan and Uzbekistan, TDAP said.