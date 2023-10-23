Dissent rocks Greek main opposition after leadership vote

ATHENS: Greece´s main opposition Syriza party has been rocked by dissent a month after a former Goldman Sachs trader was unexpectedly elected leader, prompting fears of a damaging split.
Stefanos Kasselakis, 35, has been accused by Syriza veterans of ignoring party procedures and seeking to drag the leftist movement -- which fought a bitter battle against austerity a decade ago -- towards the centre-right.
“I am chairman of a progressive movement with a mandate (to create) a modern Left party,” Kasselakis said Sunday. “The river does not turn back... take it or leave it,” he told Ant1 TV. The new leader sparked criticism after postponing by three months a long-awaited congress that was supposed to recalibrate party policies. This was moved from November to February. He caused further outrage earlier this month after telling Greek industrialists that on his watch, Syriza would no longer “demonise” private capital. Capital “is a tool for prosperity,” he said.
