Officials directed to collect data on immigrants

A family of Afghan nationals sit on a vehicle in Jamrud area of Khyber districton October 6, 2023, as they return to Afghanistan. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The administration on Monday directed relevant departments to collect data of the Afghan refugees and other immigrants in all the five districts of Peshawar division.

Chairing a meeting, Peshawar Division Commissioner Muhammad Zubair directed the administrations of five districts to collect data of Afghan refugees and nationals of other countries in Peshawar division by October 31.

The officials had been directed to constitute committees at the police station level for data collection. They were also directed to collect data about the Afghan nationals’ properties in Peshawar division.

The relevant departments had been directed to nominate a focal person within 24 hours. The meeting also decided to establish makeshift camps in Azakhel and Haji Camp for foreign nationals coming from Punjab and other places in the country.

The administration of Peshawar district had been directed to prepare a report about the arrangements in 24 hours. They were directed to upload the data about the illegal immigrants on the provincial government app on a daily basis. They were also directed not to harass legal Afghan refugees and other foreign nationals legally residing in Peshawar.