Pipe bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in Cyprus

An Israeli flag can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

NICOSIA: Four people were arrested after a pipe bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in Cyprus early on Saturday, causing little damage and no injuries, police said.

The incident occurred in the Cypriot capital Nicosia at 1:37 am (2237 GMT on Friday) about 30 to 40 metres (yards) from the embassy as a deadly war between Israel and Gaza´s Hamas rulers entered its third week.

The conflict began when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza on October 7, beginning an attack that has killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments, according to Gaza´s Hamas-run health ministry. Cypriot explosive experts called to the site found the remains of a pipe bomb which detonated causing slight damage, with police saying it contained the type of explosive material used in making fireworks.

Police said they arrested four suspects aged between 17 and 21, two of whom were on foot close to the scene and another two who were in a car parked on a nearby residential street. They did not give any information about their identities nor nationality, with all four due to appear in court later on Saturday. One suspect had two knives and a hammer in his car, they said.

Cyprus has a sizable Jewish community, and since the conflict began, police have tightened security around the Israeli embassy and other sites of Jewish interest, such as the synagogue in the southern port town of Larnaca.

But there have been few reports of anti-Semitic incidents on the holiday island which is favourite destination for Israeli tourists, who make up the second-largest national visitor group after Britons.