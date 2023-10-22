Karachi Whites face Faisalabad in Quaid Trophy final from today. The News/File

LAHORE: In what promises to be an exciting encounter Faheem Ashraf-led Faisalabad and Sarfraz Ahmed-led Karachi Whites are set to face off in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final at the Gaddafi Stadium here from Sunday.

In the previous edition of the trophy, which was played before the reinstitution of the 2014 PCB constitution Northern emerged as the champions. Led by Umar Amin, Northern defeated Sindh in the final at Gaddafi Stadium by an innings and 55 runs.

In the newly reinstated structure eight regional teams participated in the round-robin stage of the tournament. These teams included Lahore Whites, Lahore Blues, Rawalpindi, FATA, Peshawar, Multan, Karachi Whites and Faisalabad. Faisalabad topped the table with 108 points and three wins securing their place in the final. Karachi Whites finished second with 100 points and two wins.

Faheem has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests and has 73 first-class appearances. Sarfraz, the former Pakistan Test captain, has played 53 Tests and 179 first-class games.

Karachi Whites, with standout performances from Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq, enter the final with confidence. Sarfraz has accumulated 579 runs in six matches, including three half-centuries and two centuries.

Both Faheem and Sarfraz expressed their excitement about being close to clinching the country’s premier first-class trophy. Faheem Ashraf said,

“The entire team is focused on winning the final.

Being on top of the table has given us confidence and momentum which we will use to our advantage.”

Sarfraz Ahmed added, “We have played some good cricket throughout the tournament and have taken it one game at a time. We are focused on securing the title, so we will continue to play according to what has worked for us in the tournament so far.”