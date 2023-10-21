Capt Safdar calls for accountability of ex-generals, judges

LAHORE: PMLN central leader Capt (R) Safdar has called for the accountability of former generals and judges who, he alleged, acted against Pakistan’s interests for their personal gain.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in Raiwind on Friday, he asked former army chief Gen (R) Qamar Bajwa, Gen Faiz Hameed, and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to explain to the nation the reasons behind the punishment of Nawaz Sharif. He acknowledged Imran Khan was responsible for his actions, but he contended that these individuals bore even greater culpability. Safdar criticised those who, in his view, conspired to oust Nawaz Sharif from power, referring to them as traitors. He asserted that Nawaz Sharif’s tenure was associated with progress for the country. In contrast, he accused the forces behind Imran Khan’s public gatherings of pushing the nation into chaos. He highlighted that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto initiated the nuclear programme, and Nawaz Sharif elevated Pakistan to the status of a nuclear power.