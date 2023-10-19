Experts highlight Afghanistan’s strategic importance for regional cooperation

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Dr Muhammad Hassan Shaykh al-Islami. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iran website

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan plays a pivotal role as a junction connecting Pakistan, Iran and the Central Asian Republics, making it a potential foundation for mutually beneficial regional cooperation.

It was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Dr Muhammad Hassan Shaykh al-Islami and eminent experts in a seminar held in Islamabad.

They highlighted the recent progress in the Pakistan-Iran bilateral relationship, including bilateral trade surpassing $2 billion, despite the challenge of sanctions.

Collaboration on opening border crossings, opening of border markets and importance of Iran-Pakistan Pipeline (IPI) gas were underlined.

The seminar was part of annual dialogue under the auspices of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) on bilateral and regional issues.

In their opening statements, Sohail Mahmood and President IPIS Dr Muhammad Hassan Shaykh al-Islami noted the unprecedented flux, fragility and polarization in the global environment and the profound changes taking place at the international and regional levels. They underscored the importance of close Pakistan-Iran consultations and expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship. They also exchanged perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan and the tragedy unfolding in Palestine. They underscored the need for the world community’s urgent intervention to stop unabated oppression against Palestinian civilian population and provide immediate relief assistance. The proactive role of the UN and OIC in ensuring urgent action to address the current unacceptable situation was emphasised. Speakers also underlined the imperative for dynamic regional leadership, alongside the recognition of the pivotal importance of addressing the prevailing energy disparities within the region.