National moot condemns Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A National Conference on Palestine held here on Tuesday unequivocally condemned Israel’s ongoing brutal aggression in Gaza and the West Bank and criminal negligence of the western powers towards the unfolding humanitarian disaster.

Attended by leaders from mainstream political and religious parties, the conference passed a joint declaration stating that Israel had intentionally targeted hospitals, schools, worship places, buildings carrying civilian populations, non-combatants including children, women and elderly, humanitarian workers, human rights activists, and media professionals in its Gaza offensive.

It was the first national level demonstration of solidarity at a single forum by politicians, religious leaders, ex diplomats and retired military officers.

Notable figures, including PMLN leaders Raja Zafarul Haq and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP’s Senator Nayyar Bukhari, PTI’s Senator Barrister Ali Saif, and JUIF Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Allama Ibtesam Elahi Zaheer, Lt. Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, Brig (retd) Naveed Muhammad, Allama Ameen Shaheedi, Ambassador Abdul Basit, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani of JUI (S), Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, ex-parliamentarians Dr. Samia Raheel and Aisha Syed, Ambassador Ayaz Wazir and others were in attendance.

Jamaat-i-Islami, which organized the event, also established the Al-Quds Committee to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

This committee, led by Raja Zafarul Haq and coordinated by Liaquat Baloch, would hold meetings with the ambassadors of various countries.

JI top leader Sirajul Haq criticized the role of the United States in the current situation, highlighting that Washington was openly supporting Israel despite its blatant aggression against the innocent people of Palestine.

He proposed extending invitations to the representatives from China, Russia, and other non-member states of the OIC, who are currently condemning Israeli aggression against Palestinians, to join the ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation scheduled to take place in Jeddah on Wednesday (today).

He announced that the people of Pakistan would send 10 million signed petitions to the UN secretary-general in support of Palestine and urged the nation to boycott the Israeli products.

He stressed that it was crucial for the leaders of the Muslim world to take concrete steps toward the liberation of Masjid-e-Aqsa and Palestine. He pointed out that the Al Khidmat Foundation had also established a fund for people of Palestine.

The joint declaration adopted by the conference says that Israel is indulging in blatant violation of universal human rights and international humanitarian law.

The UN Security Council, International Criminal Court and human rights organizations must play their effective role and hold war criminals accountable for their notorious crimes.

“Israel has been trying to deceive the world and walk away from its war crimes by justifying its brutality as a reaction to Hamas’ provocation on October 7. In reality, the Hamas offensive was itself a reaction to the illegal occupation, ruthless dispossession of indigenous people and brutalities that Israel has been carrying out for 75 years.”

The forum observed that as Pakistan has maintained its principled stance on the Palestine issue despite many internal and external pressures and lucrative offers, the government need not only to reemphasize its traditional stance but also to ensure moral, diplomatic and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.

The forum demanded that the government establish a ‘Palestine Fund’ at the state level and make concrete arrangements to contribute to humanitarian assistance in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, the UN and other stakeholders.

This forum was of the view that the conflict did not start on October 7, 2023; rather, it began with the occupation of Palestinian land in 1948.

The Palestinians have been deprived of their land and their homes have been occupied for more than seven decades. Therefore, while immediate cessation of the current violence is imperative, finding a real and lasting solution to the conflict is equally crucial.

The real solution to the Palestine issue and unrest in the wider Middle East is the establishment of a free, autonomous state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital. This conference calls the global community to recognize Palestine as an autonomous state in order to prevent any further bloodshed.

The joint declaration pointed out that global community must not wait for a massive humanitarian disaster and must exert pressure on Israel to stop its bombardment and siege of Gaza and regional powers need to play their role in bringing the conflicting parties to the negotiating table for immediate de-escalation and ensure an uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

It says the UN must act swiftly and decisively to establish a sustainable framework for a just and equitable resolution to the conflict. “ Muslim countries that have normalized ties with Israel and those considering this option should use this opportunity to reconsider their policies,” the declaration said.

It says that Muslim countries have raised strong voices on the recent escalation. However, the collective response of Muslim governments cannot be considered satisfactory, keeping the gravity and intensity of Israel’s aggression in view.

The Muslim governments and organizations need mutual consultation for a strong and unified stance. The global community requires practical steps to stop Israel from its brutal offensive in Gaza. OIC, which was established to strategize the Palestine cause and protect Al-Quds, should immediately convene its emergency meeting on the issue with an aim to adopt a focused strategy.

It should take Israel to the International Criminal Court for its war crimes. Moreover, the Muslim countries need to reconsider their relations with the states openly supporting Israel for its atrocities in Palestine.

It called upon Muslim countries that have normalized ties with Israel and those considering this option to use this opportunity to reconsider their policies.

The declaration says that the states which have put their weight on Israel’s side in the current conflict, those who support irrational and illegal Israeli stance and those who stand neutral in this conflict must understand that military might and material resources neither decide right or wrong nor guarantee ultimate success.