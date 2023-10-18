TikToker’s accounts freezed to recover tax

TikToker Nosheen Saeed AKA Dolly can be seen on August 25, 2023. — Instagram/@dollyofficial1

LAHORE: Famous TikToker Nosheen Saeed AKA Dolly is found guilty of not paying Rs16 million tax.

Punjab Revenue Authority Tuesday attached the bank accounts of Dolly and recovered Rs4.4 million tax. Further, the PRA is considering attaching the properties of the TikToker for recoveries of remaining tax amount. A spokesperson for the PRA stated that Nosheen Saeed running her beauty salon in Gulberg but not paying due taxes to the provincial kitty.

The notices were served but the tax evader didn't submit the due taxes to the PRA. However, after repeated notices and non-response from the star, Commissioner PRA Misbah Nawaz issued instructions to recover the due taxes from the tax evader in due course.