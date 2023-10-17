‘Mafia behind campaign against JSMU vice chancellor’

A statement issued on Monday condemned ongoing campaign against Jinnah Sindh Medical University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Amjad Siraj Memon.
It said certain elements of a mafia who had earlier failed to have their candidate appointed as the VC were now trying to damage the reputation of Dr Memon through unverified reports. The statement read that the same elements were involved in leaking the question paper for medical colleges admissions test.
It should be noted that the Sindh government has handed over the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after conducting investigations into the leakage of the test paper.
