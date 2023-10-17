Six die ‘after consuming tainted liquor’ in Badin district

This image shows Edhi's ambulance. — AFP/File

HYDERABAD: Six people have died in the Badin district after they allegedly consumed tainted liquor they bought at a medical store to celebrate the Hindu religious festival of Navratri.

The incident occurred in the Gulab Laghari village of the Matli Tehsil. The Badin police said the owner of the medical store escaped after the incident, adding that raids are being carried out to trace and arrest him.

The locals said that four people had died on Sunday and many others were in critical condition, adding that two more people died on Monday. The issue came into the notice of police after it gained traction on social media.

Police identified the deceased as Harish Meghwar, 28, Khemchand Meghwar, 40, Nangji, 45, Faqiroo, 50, Khano Kolhi, 30, and Aachar Bhel, 28. Badin SSP Qamar Raza Jaskani said that some relatives of the deceased and other affected people have been denying liquor consumption and holding natural causes responsible.

SSP Jaskani said that two families, however, had confirmed consumption of tainted liquor, adding that the deceased and the survivors were examined under police supervision, following which the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs.

Hyderabad DIG Tariq Razzaq Dharejo reverted and suspended SHO Ali Asghar Gopang and Police Constable Altaf Ali over the incident, ordering them to report to the Police Line. DIG Dharejo also issued show-cause notices to Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar Ghanbir and Police Incharge Asif Ali Rind over negligence.