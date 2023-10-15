Winners of Dr Jamil Jalibi Awards announced

LAHORE : Three young writers were named as winners of the Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for the 2022 Best Books Award. The names of the winners were announced at simple ceremony at Lahore Press Club Saturday by the patron of Dr Jamil Jalibi awards committee, Dr. Khawar Jameel, Director of Idara-e-Urdu Language and Literature, Punjab University, Professor Dr. M Kamran, President of Dr Jameel Jalbi chair, Punjab University, Professor Dr. Zia Al Hasan, renowned anchor Abdul Basit Khan and Dr. M Naeem Secretary Dr. Jameel Jalbi Awards committee.

Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for Research was given to Khurram Shehzad on his book titled, Zaak-e-Dareeda Ka Tehreeri Asaasi Falsafa. Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for Translation was given to Yasmeen Hameed on her work titled ‘Selected Poems of South Asia’, while Dr Jameel Jalbi Award for Children's Literature was given to Tasneem Jafari for the book titled ‘Jangal Kahani’.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Zia-ul-Hasan highlighted the aims and objectives of Jameel Jalbi Awards, emphasising that literary and cultural activities will promote peace and academic atmosphere in the country. Dr Khawar Jameel narrated his father’s vision for promoting Urdu literature, saying that he had engaged in the service of Urdu language and literature all his life, making huge contributions to research, history, criticism, translation and children's literature. Abdul Basit Khan thanked former Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed for establishing Jameel Jalbi Chair in Punjab University. Dr M Kamran announced the names of winners as selected by the jury.