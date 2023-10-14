Mufti Mahmud Conference today

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has made all arrangements to hold Mufti Mahmud Conference here today (Saturday). The conference would be held on the main Ring Road near Motorway Square.

The entire leadership of the party from across the country has already arrived in the provincial metropolis. The gathering place has been filled with chairs and decorated with big banners.

The conference would be addressed by Maulana Fazlur Rahman and other leaders of the party. Thousands of party workers from across the province would attend the conference.JUIF secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri visited the venue of the gathering on Friday evening and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.