Woman killed, two sons injured in Gulshan shooting

A married woman was murdered while her two sons were injured in a firing incident that took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Thursday night.

Humaira, 38, wife of Muhammad Imran, was shot dead, while her sons -- Muhammad Rehan, 14, and Muhammad Ahmed, 7 -- were injured near Five Star Park, Block 2, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. SHO Shahoor Bangash of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station said police responded to information and rushed to the scene where they found the woman along with her sons lying injured. The casualties were taken to Patel Hospital, where the woman died on Friday afternoon.

The initial investigation showed that the woman was a resident of same area and had gone to buy vegetables when she was targeted. SHO Bangash said he had talked to the vegetable vendor, who said the woman used to visit his stall once a week to buy vegetables. He said bullets hit her and her sons when she came to his stall on Thursday night.

Rehan, the elder son of the woman, told police that while purchasing vegetables, his mother suddenly fell and he felt pain in his leg and found he had been hit by a bullet. He said he then became unconscious.

Muhammad Imran, husband of the woman, told the SHO that he was sitting outside their house when his wife told him that she was going to buy grocery items, and a few minutes later he received a call on his cellphone that his wife and sons had been injured in a firing incident and were at a hospital.

He said that had been in Turkey for some years and had returned to Pakistan a year ago. He said he had no enmity with anyone. SHO Bangash said they had talked to several witnesses, but none of them had seen any suspects.

He said the CCTV cameras installed at the park were not functioning. He said the police found three spent bullet shells at the scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination.