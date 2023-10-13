UHS to hold PG supervisors, evaluators accountable

LAHORE:The 194th meeting of the University of Health Sciences' (UHS) Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), was held on Thursday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The board decided to hold both supervisors and evaluators accountable in case of deficiencies identified in thesis submitted by students in postgraduate programmes. This move aims to elevate the quality of research to meet global standards.

This decision will primarily affect PhD, MPhil, and master's degree programmes, where theses submitted by students are subject to scrutiny by two evaluators. If significant flaws are identified by the evaluators, the university will issue a notice to the student's supervisor. The supervisor will then be required to provide a written response explaining why these deficiencies were present in the thesis. Similarly, if one of the two evaluators identifies a major flaw while the other finds minor issues, the university will summon both the evaluators alongside relevant student and supervisor to appear before a committee to review the matter and make a decision. UHS VC said that the decision underscores the university's commitment to enhancing the quality of research and ensuring that postgraduate students meet the rigorous standards expected in their theses. It serves as a significant step in aligning the university's research practices with the best international standards, he opined. The board considered 67 reports on theses submitted by the students. The synopses of 33 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses in the meeting.

MoU signed on promotion of Japanese language teaching

Punjab University’s Institute of Languages & Linguistics and Pak-Japan Socioeconomic Association (PJSA) signed an MoU to promote the teaching of Japanese language.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and President PSJA Sitara Arif signed the document in a ceremony held at VC’s office here Thursday. Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Moeen Nizami, Director IoLL Prof Dr Moqeet Javed Bhatti and all the faculty members of the Institute were present. Speaking on the occasion, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasised the importance of Japanese language for students as well as professionals of the country and instructed the Institute to launch the diploma and certificate courses at the earliest with the technical assistance of the PJSA.

Varsities should not be made arenas of politics: minister

Provincial Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir has said that universities should not be made arenas of politics and differences.

According to a handout, while presiding over a meeting here Thursday, the minister said that VCs and Registrars of universities were responsible for transparency and scrutiny in universities. He said that HEC would issue a booklet based on his guidelines for the universities.

The minister also advised that in the working papers of the universities syndicate meetings, reference must be made to the powers of the Syndicate along with the relevant issue and only matters within the jurisdiction of the syndicate should be presented in the syndicate meeting.

Hailey College receives RDAI award from ICAP

Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) has received Relevant Degree Awarding Institute (RDAI) Certificate Award from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), making history as the first public sector institute to achieve this milestone with 9 CA Exemptions for BS Accounting and Finance graduates.

In his press statement, HCC Principal Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmad said that the journey to this significant milestone began with the visionary efforts of ex-Principal Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam, who initiated the development of the BS Accounting and Finance (BSAF) programme while former Principal of college Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, launched the degree programme during his tenure. He said that the incumbent college administration worked to enhance the value of the BSAF programme. He praised the efforts of a member of ICAP and HCC faculty member Prof Salaih Muhammad along with Librarian and focal person for course mapping Asif Ali to achieve this remarkable recognition.

In this regard, the award ceremony was organised by HCC and ICAP at Al Raazi Hall in which PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, President of ICAP Ali Latif, Principal HCC Prof Dr Zafar Ahmad, Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam, Dr Zulfqar Ahmad, faculty members and students were present.