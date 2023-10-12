 
close
Thursday October 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

AJK CJ calls on President Barrister Sultan

By Syed Abbas Gardezi
October 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest including strengthening state institutions, and the judiciary and providing the provision of speedy justice to the people.