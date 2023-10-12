AJK CJ calls on President Barrister Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest including strengthening state institutions, and the judiciary and providing the provision of speedy justice to the people.
