Police station attack Injured cop embraces martyrdom

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop, who had sustained injuries in an attack on the Hathala Police Station the previous night, embraced martyrdom as he succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

Late Sunday night, a group of terrorists had attacked the Hathala Police Station situated on the Dera Ismail Khan-Tank Road.

The attack had left two cops wounded. One of the cops of the Elite Force, constable Wakeelzada, hailing from Buner district, lost life due to the injuries he had suffered during the attack. The terrorists numbering around 30 were armed with hand-grenades and rocket-launchers.