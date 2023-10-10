NAPA celebrates life and works of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) organised an event titled “Haasil-e-Zeest” to celebrate the life and works of famed Sufi mystic and poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

Seasoned politician and former senior bureaucrat Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, who is also a member of the NAPA Board of Directors, read excerpts from Shah Jo Risalo, a masterpiece collection of Shah Latif’s poetry containing universal themes such as love, longing, struggle, truth, oneness with the beloved etc.

Along with the original Sindhi text, Rashdi also read poetic translation in Urdu by Agha Saleem. She emphasized the significance Shah Latif attached to the role of women and said he was one of the earliest feminists who presented many heroic characters of women in his collection, said a press release issued by NAPA.

Earlier, Prof Saleem Memon, director of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Chair, University of Karachi, introduced the audience to the subject. He read a well-researched and informative paper on the life and works of Shah Latif, tracing the significant moments of Shah Latif’s spiritual journey and introduced the philosophy and thought of the great Sufi poet.

He said Shah Latif’s poetry transcended time and space. His ideas and ideology covered universal themes that are relevant to all the times to come and continue to guide and inspire generations.

The evening ended with a recital of Shah Latif’s Kalaam by renowned folk singer, Master Wali, who was accompanied on banjo and dholak by local musicians. His singing captivated the audience and presented Shah Latif’s poetry melodiously with pathos and finesse.