Prosecution officers want their issues resolved

PESHAWAR: The prosecution officers body office-bearers have asked the KP government to resolve their issues as soon as possible.

A press release said a delegation of the Prosecution Officers Welfare Association (POWA) met Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed and conveyed to discuss several issues faced by the members of the association.

The association’s President Sangeen Shah, General Secretary Javed Ali, Mohmand, Senior Vice-President Fazli Noorani, Vice-President Amjad Ali, Joint Secretary Waheed Asim and member executive Peshawar Division Maria Kanwal met the senior officer.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General Prosecution Mian Muhammad and Director Monitoring Atiqur Rahman.The press release said all issues were brought into the notice of the officer who gave a passionate hearing to the delegation.

The POWA communication said the additional secretary directed the officials to move a summary for the revision of the allowances so that these were notified soon.He directed the officials to prepare a summary for increase of grade 20 posts and assured them to be done.