Lesco detects 643 power pilferers

LAHORE:The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected 643 agricultural, commercial and domestic consumers involved in electricity theft on the 29th day of the anti-power theft campaign on Friday.

Lesco spokesperson said that all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were two industrial, 22 commercial, 12 agricultural and 607 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 1,014,228 units as detection bill amounting to Rs52.418 million.

Lesco spokesperson explained that Lesco charged Rs3.099m detection bill against 5,606 units to an electricity pilferer in Bhamniwala; Rs01m fine in the form of detection bill against 18,534 units to another customer stealing electricity on Nisbat Road; Rs740,320 detection bill against 20,896 units to a power thief in Phool Nagar; and Rs700,000 as detection bill against 12,000 units to an electricity thief in Gowalmandi.

Gogi Butt’s nephews booked

The Lesco found Salman and Usman, nephews of Gogi Butt, stealing electricity from the main supply line in Gowalmandi. The Lesco spokesman disclosed to media that the accused were using the stolen electricity in a commercial building.

He added that Lesco inspection team disconnected the illegal connections and seized the wires and meters used in the theft, besides imposing a fine of Rs1.7m in the form of a detection bill. While a case has also been registered against both the accused in the area police station and legal proceedings have been initiated.