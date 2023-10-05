DSJ’s help sought in shifting courts

WANA: The members of the District Bar Association and local political workers here on Wednesday called on the district and sessions judge (DSJ) to discuss the shifting of the courts from Tank to Lower South Waziristan.

A delegation of political parties under the leadership of District Bar Association, Lower South Waziristan, President Shafiullah Advocate and General Secretary Nawab Ali Advocate held a meeting with District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah to request him to shift the courts from Tank to Lower South Waziristan.

The meeting discussed the shifting of district courts from Tank to Lower South Waziristan. Amanullah Wazir of Pakistan People’s Party, Nadeem of Jamaat-e-Islami, Noor Zaman Advocate of Awami National Party, Ashfaq of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Arshad Haroon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shah Mehmood of National Democratic Movement and Councilors’ Alliance President Sahib Khan participated in the meeting.

The members of the delegation requested the district and sessions judge to play his role in the shifting of the courts from Tank to Lower South Waziristan to facilitate local people. District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah told the delegation that three judges would start working in Wana at the end of October. He said that he had identified the land for the construction of the judicial complex in Wana.