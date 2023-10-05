NCHR starts new initiative to promote girls’ participation in sports

Islamabad:The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) is all set to launch its unique four-month long campaign titled “Empower Her” to promote girls' participation in sports in Pakistan.

Supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, the initiative will run from October 2023 to January 2024 and will include training camps, tournaments, mentoring sessions, panel discussions, and a final exhibition match in Islamabad. While talking about the initiative, Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that promoting women in sports is not just about scoring goals on the field; it's about breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and championing equality. “When we empower women in sports, we empower society to strive for fairness and inclusivity," she said.

‘Empower Her’ is an initiative designed to tackle the challenges that hinder girls and women from participating in sports, particularly in football, in Pakistan. Despite significant progress in various fields, girls and women in Pakistan still encounter numerous barriers to access and participate in sports. These challenges include limited sports infrastructure, inadequate funding, deeply ingrained societal stereotypes and gender biases, a shortage of training and developmental opportunities, and a dearth of female representation at all levels of the sport.

‘Empower Her’ aims to redress these disparities by establishing a supportive and inclusive sports ecosystem that empowers women and girls to actively participate, compete, and excel in football. The project will initially focus on four cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Quetta, Chitral and Islamabad.

To achieve these goals, the NCHR has collaborated with local implementing partners deeply embedded within the beneficiary communities including Karishma Ali Foundation in Chitral, Women United Football Academy in Quetta, and Karachi United Foundation in Karachi.

“NCHR's ‘Empower Her’ initiative is an affirmation of the Commission's commitment to advancing women's active involvement in sports and fostering an environment where women's athletes are cherished and celebrated,” said NCHR Chairperson.