After lapse of 19 years, Punjab to recruit 691 commerce teachers

A teacher while taking a class at Punjab University. — PU website

LAHORE: After 19 years, the Punjab government has approved the recruitment of 691 male assistant professors (senior instructors) and lecturers (instructors) to 121 commerce colleges.

According to the documents obtained, the Higher Education Department has written to the Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment on a regular basis to fill in 138 posts of assistant professors of Grade 18 and 553 posts of lecturers of Grade 17. The Higher Education Department has sent two requisitions for recruitment to the Punjab Public Service Commission on PPSC form. The Higher Education Department has requested the PPSC to start the recruitment process for the posts immediately and send the recommendations for successful candidates to the Higher Education Department as soon as possible.

According to the documents, there are a total of 121 commerce colleges in Punjab, of which 81 are for boys, 16 are for girls, and 24 are co-education. When contacted, Higher Education Secretary Javed Akhtar Mehmood said that the total number of assistant professors and lecturers in commerce colleges across the province was 750, of which 150 would retire during 2021-22, while another 120 would retire in 2023, due to which the new recruitment was necessary.

He said for the first time in 2022, BS Commerce, BBA, BS Accounting and Finance and BS Management Science were started in commerce colleges, while most of the colleges started these programmes in 2023. He said that earlier commerce colleges used to have only D.Com at this level, but now there are ICS, I.Com and FAIT at FA level. “At the graduate level, B.Com was available only in a few colleges, but for the last two years, associate degree programme has been started in all the commerce colleges,” he added.

The secretary said that they were starting BS Computer Science in commerce colleges and more teachers were also required for 8-semester degree programmes. “We are starting degree programmes based on the needs of regions. For the needs of Lahore, a BS Real Estate Business degree programme is being started in commerce colleges while a BS Agri Business degree programme is being started in Multan. More teachers will be needed for the programmes.”

He said that computerised accounting and a diploma in office management were also being started in commerce colleges in the evening to increase employment.